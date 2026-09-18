Dengue fever: 3 cases in Orange County; 152 local cases in Florida

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The Brief There have been 3 locally-acquired cases of dengue fever in Orange County, according to the Florida Department of Health. The two most recent cases were acquired in the Apopka area There have been more than 150 local cases of dengue reported in Florida, and 186 cases of international travel-related cases.



There have been two more locally-acquired cases of dengue fever reported in Orange County, bringing the county total for the year to three, according to the Florida Department of Health and the Orange County Mosquito Control.

County officials have now issued a mosquito alert and plan to target more areas with mosquito spray to reduce mosquito populations.

New dengue cases reported in Orange County

What we know:

Officials said the two most recent cases were acquired in the Apopka area.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release specifics on the individuals who acquired the illness.

More targeting mosquito spraying in Orange County

What they're saying:

"We are conducting targeted control measures and enhanced surveillance in Pine Hills, Apopka, and throughout Orange County," said Steve Harrison, manager of Orange County Mosquito Control.

"While CDC guidance calls for targeted treatment of areas of concern, we are taking additional measures. Given the increased Dengue Fever cases we are seeing in other parts of Florida, we want to be proactive to reduce the risk of further local transmission in Orange County."

By the numbers:

According to the Florida Department of Health's latest arbovirus surveillance weekly report, which runs Sept. 6-12:

41 new cases of locally-acquired dengue in Florida; 152 cases reported year to date

26 new cases of international travel-related cases of dengue; 186 cases reported year to date

What is dengue?

Dig deeper:

Dengue is a virus spread through bites from two species of mosquitoes, Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus, according to Florida health officials. Both are found in Florida.

When someone is infected, it can lead to dengue fever, a sometimes painful, debilitating disease. While rare, if symptoms are left untreated, it can be deadly.

Dengue fever symptoms

Symptoms typically appear 3-14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito, and usually last 4-7 days. Symptoms are similar to those of influenza and other viruses:

Sudden fever

Severe headache

Eye pain

Muscle and joint pain

Bleeding

Vomiting and diarrhea

Can it be deadly?

Dengue hemorrhagic fever, a more severe form of dengue, is rare, but can be deadly if not recognized and/or treated with supportive care, according to the Florida Department of Health's website.

Treatment

There is no treatment for dengue fever or dengue hemorrhagic fever. However, people should manage symptoms and complications.

Tips for avoiding mosquito bites

What you can do:

There are a number of mosquito-borne illnesses found in Florida, including West Nile, Eastern equine encephalitis, St. Louis encephalitis, as well as travel-related illnesses, like chikungunya fever, dengue fever, malaria, yellow fever, and Rift Valley fever.

Health officials are urging residents to take steps to prevent mosquito bites:

Use insect repellent on exposed skin or clothing

Remove standing water to stop mosquitoes from breeding

Keep doors, exterior windows closed