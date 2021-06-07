2 more arrested in April murder investigation, Orlando Police say

Two more arrests have been made in an Orlando murder investigation, police said.

The Orlando Police Department said that 23-year-old Laron Manning was found in Alabama on Sunday morning and 23-year-old Jason McClain was found in Daytona Beach.

They reportedly both face first-degree murder charges in the death of Julian Burgeson back in April. Officers said he was shot and killed in his apartment on Folkstone Lane during a home invasion.

A third suspect was arrested last week, police confirmed.

