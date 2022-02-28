2 launches planned from Space Coast this week

article

We're counting down to two big liftoffs from the Space Coast this week.

This first is from the United Launch Alliance.

It is expected to launch a rocket from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday. The Atlas V rocket will be carrying a new weather satellite into space. The 2-hour launch window for the Atlas V rocket opens at 4:38 p.m.

RELATED: Elon Musk says his Starlink internet is ‘now active’ in Ukraine

On Thursday, SpaceX is gearing up for Falcon 9 launch. The rocket will be carrying another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit. The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

Liftoff for the Falcon 9 is scheduled for 9:32 a.m.

You can watch both launches live by downloading the FOX 35 News App.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.