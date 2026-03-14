2 injured in shooting outside Sanford barbershop, police say

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The Brief Police said the shooting happened outside a barbershop in Sanford in the 3600 block of Orlando Drive. The investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have been announced.



Two people are recovering following a shooting outside of a Sanford barbershop on Saturday, according to the Sanford Police Department.

The shooting happened outside the location around 2:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Orlando Drive, according to officials.

Police said they located one victim with a gunshot wound and transported them to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another person later arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

Police believe the incident is isolated to the two subjects.

The investigation remains ongoing.