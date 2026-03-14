2 injured in shooting outside Sanford barbershop, police say
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SANFORD, Fla. - Two people are recovering following a shooting outside of a Sanford barbershop on Saturday, according to the Sanford Police Department.
The shooting happened outside the location around 2:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Orlando Drive, according to officials.
Police said they located one victim with a gunshot wound and transported them to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another person later arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting.
Police believe the incident is isolated to the two subjects.
The investigation remains ongoing.