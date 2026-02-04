2 injured after vehicle, school bus crash on I-4 in Osceola County; no students injured

Two people were injured Wednesday after a vehicle and a school bus crashed on Interstate 4 in Osceola County.

The crash happened on the eastbound side of I-4 near mile marker 61.

Students were on the Osceola County school bus at the time of the crash, but they were not injured, according to Osceola County Fire Rescue.

Two people from the other vehicle involved in the crash were taken to hospitals, but their injuries were not serious, officials said.

Two right lanes have been blocked off as crews work to clear the crash.

No other details have been released.