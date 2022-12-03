2 injured after pallets fall, trapping them in Orange County, fire officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were hurt after some pallets fell at a business in Orange County on Saturday, trapping them, Orange County Fire Rescue said.
First responders were called to 2900 Titan Row in Orlando around 10 a.m.
Fire Rescue tells FOX 35 when units arrived the people were no longer trapped. They were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center as trauma alerts.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating.