2 injured after car smashes into Daytona Beach business, officials say

What we know:

The Daytona Beach Fire Department (DBFD) said they responded on April 19 to a motor vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Seabreeze Boulevard and North Peninsula Drive in Volusia County.

When units arrived at the scene of the crash, they found that two cars were involved in the crash. Officials said one of the cars slammed right into local business, Goldfingers Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery.

Firefighters said two people were transported to the hospital, with one of the patients declared a trauma alert.

What we don't know:

The current status of the patients is not known. It is unclear how much the total cost of damage to the business is.

FOX 35 News has reached out to authorities for more information on the crash.

What's next:

The Daytona Beach Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

Authorities said the building department has been notified and will assess the damage to the structure.

