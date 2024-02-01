Expand / Collapse search

2 hurt in I-4 shooting in Florida: deputies

By Aurielle Eady
Updated 10:28AM
Volusia County
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident along Interstate 4 that has shut down all eastbound lanes.

DELTONA, Fla. - Two people are injured after being shot by a person in another vehicle on Interstate 4 in Deltona, deputies said.

The incident happened Wednesday near mile marker 112 in the eastbound lanes of I-4.

According to deputies, a Mercedes-Benz was traveling eastbound with an unknown black SUV or pickup truck trailing behind with its high-beam lights on. 

The Mercedes-Benz changed lanes and that was when the suspect fired one round at their vehicle. The bullet struck the driver – a 61-year-old Tennessee man – and a 19-year-old passenger, officials said in a news release. 

They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

 Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call FHP at 407-737- 2213 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.