2 men arrested after robbing Florida Amazon worker at gunpoint: Deputies

Two Orlando men have been arrested after they reportedly robbed an Amazon worker and stole packages from the truck, Orange County deputies said.

On Jan. 13 a witness flagged down deputies after they watched an Amazon Delivery Driver get robbed in the Caden Apartments at 1953 Americana Blvd.

The delivery driver told deputies after he completed his delivery he noticed a black male standing near the driver's side of the truck. When the driver entered his truck, a second black male entered the van's cargo area and demanded the delivery driver give him his belongings while pointing a gun at him, deputies said.

The second suspect took the delivery driver's cell phone, and debit cards and searched the driver's pockets for more belongings. The man who the delivery driver initially spotted entered the van and took 10 packages.

Both men fled the scene in a white van, deputies said. The incident was captured on dash camera footage from the Amazon van. One of the men was identified as Joel Junior Aime who was arrested on Dec. 25 and was seen in a White Honda van, deputies said.

The second suspect was later identified as Arkimase Divinard who had previously been arrested. Detectives matched up Divinard's tattoos that were caught on camera with tattoos he had when he was an inmate with the Florida Department of Corrections.

The delivery driver also provided a screenshot of the Find My iPhone App to detectives which matched Divinard's home address, deputies said.