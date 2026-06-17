2 FHP troopers surrender on fraud-related charges in Osceola County, authorities say

The Brief Two Florida Highway Patrol troopers, including Orlando district commander Capt. Lenita Wright King and Trooper Maurice Vilsaint, surrendered on fraud-related warrants Wednesday, authorities said. King faces charges including grand theft, falsifying documents and scheme to defraud, and is being held on a $30,000 bond. Information on the charges filed against Vilsaint was not immediately available.



Two Florida Highway Patrol troopers surrendered to authorities in Osceola County on Wednesday after warrants were issued charging them with offenses that include grand theft and falsifying public or court records.

The troopers were identified as Capt. Lenita King and Trooper Maurice Vilsaint. Both turned themselves in to authorities Wednesday evening, officials said.

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Authorities have not yet released detailed allegations outlining the conduct that led to the charges. Investigators are continuing to gather information about the case.

King had begun the process of posting bond Wednesday night and could be released from jail within hours, according to officials.

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The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation. Florida Highway Patrol has not yet publicly commented on the charges.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The investigation remains ongoing.