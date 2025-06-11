Expand / Collapse search

2 dead in Tavares shooting, police say

Published  June 11, 2025 9:26am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando
Two people are dead following a shooting in Tavares on Tuesday night.

The Brief

    • Two people were killed in a shooting on Tuesday night in Tavares.
    • The shooting took place in a gated community.
    • The investigation remains active and ongoing.

TAVARES, Fla. - Two people were killed in a shooting on Tuesday night in a gated community in Tavares, police say. 

What we know:

The shooting took place on Tuesday night on Landing View in Lake County.

The shooting took place in a gated community.

Officials say all the evidence so far has shown that this is an isolated incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released any details on what led to the shooting. 

The two people killed have not yet been identified, and officials have not yet released any details related to a suspect. 

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more updates. 

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Tavares Police Department in an email on June 10, 2025.

