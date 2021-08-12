2 crashes on I-4 cause major delays for drivers Thursday morning

A rollover crash is causing major delays on Interstate 4 (I-4) eastbound near Colonial Drive in downtown Orlando Thursday morning.

"This is affecting you if you are coming from Dr. Phillips and trying to head toward Winter Park or Maitland."

All lanes have been reopened, but drivers should still expect some delays.

We are also seeing reports of another crash and roadblock on I-4 westbound near Disney Springs. Backups were building, but have since thinned out. I-4 westbound was reportedly shut down and patients were transported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

