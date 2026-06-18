2 arrested after bar fight leads to shooting in St. Cloud, police say
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - Two men were arrested Wednesday night after a fight at a bar escalated into a shooting in downtown St. Cloud, according to police.
The incident happened at a bar on Pennsylvania Avenue.
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What we know:
According to police, a fight between two men at the bar "spilled out into the street."
One of the men said he felt threatened as the other got in his car to drive away, police said. The man then pulled out a gun and fired several shots, striking the vehicle, according to police.
No one was injured in the shooting, police said.
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Both men were taken into custody.
Police temporarily closed multiple downtown roads while the case was investigated. The roads have since reopened.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the St. Cloud Police Department.