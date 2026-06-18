2 arrested after bar fight leads to shooting in St. Cloud, police say

The Brief Two men were arrested after a fight at a bar led to a shooting in downtown St. Cloud, according to police. The fight happened at a bar on Pennsylvania Avenue but then "spilled out into the street," police said. One of the men fired several shots, striking the other man's vehicle, according to police.



Two men were arrested Wednesday night after a fight at a bar escalated into a shooting in downtown St. Cloud, according to police.

The incident happened at a bar on Pennsylvania Avenue.

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What we know:

According to police, a fight between two men at the bar "spilled out into the street."

One of the men said he felt threatened as the other got in his car to drive away, police said. The man then pulled out a gun and fired several shots, striking the vehicle, according to police.

No one was injured in the shooting, police said.

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Both men were taken into custody.

Police temporarily closed multiple downtown roads while the case was investigated. The roads have since reopened.