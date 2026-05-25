2 adults, 2 children hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Orlando

The Brief Four people, two adults and two children, were hurt in a crash on Curry Ford Road in Orlando. The crash happened Sunday and involved four vehicles, according to the Orlando Fire Department. The two children were listed as trauma alerts and taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.



Four people, including two children, were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Orlando on Sunday.

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What we know:

The crash happened on Curry Ford Road and involved four vehicles, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

One adult and two children were listed as trauma alerts, officials said.

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One adult was taken to AdventHealth East Orlando, while the other adult was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. The two children were taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

The crash is being investigated. No other details have been released.