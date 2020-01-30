18-year-old Eustis man killed in overnight shooting identified

article

Leesburg police say a teenager was shot and killed Wednesday night during what they believe to be a "drug deal gone bad."

According to officers, they responded to Leesburg Regional Medical Center after reports of a shooting victim being brought in. The incident occurred at Berry Park in the Carver Heights neighborhood.

Detectives say 18-year-old Isaiah Terrell Walters from Eustis died from his injuries.

"Preliminary findings indicate the shooting may have been a drug deal gone bad, and that aspect of the case remains under investigation by Leesburg detectives."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact them police at 352-728-9862, or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. You could be eligible for a reward.

