18-wheeler carrying toilet paper crashes in Dallas

article

A tractor-trailer loaded with toilet paper went up in flames on Interstate 20 early Wednesday morning.

The driver of the 18-wheeler reportedly lost control around 4:30 a.m. and the truck ended up on its side on westbound I-20 near Interstate 45 in Dallas.

The driver and his dog were not hurt but the truck caught on fire. The trailer full of commercial toilet paper was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

The accident caused a significant backup on I-20 during rush hour. All westbound lanes of the interstate were closed while crews worked to remove the smoldering wreckage.