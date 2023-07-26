These 17 Florida restaurants are among the best for outdoor dining in the country: report

As the temperatures rise, so does the popularity of outdoor dining, as customers eagerly seek the blissful combination of delectable dishes and the natural backdrop of warm summer breezes.

The demand for outdoor dining increased by 19% in the first half of June 2023 compared to the same period last year, according to a report by OpenTable.

Based on verified dining reviews, OpenTable released its top 100 restaurants in the United States for the most popular eateries for dining outdoors and 17 Florida restaurants made the list:

The Grand Marlin of Pensacola Beach : 400 Pensacola Beach Blvd, Pensacola Beach, FL 32561

Ulele : 1810 N Highland Ave, Tampa, FL 33602

Ocean Prime : 2205 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607

The Rosemary & Thyme : 511 N Orange Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236

Dry Dock Waterfront Grill : 412 Gulf of Mexico Dr, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Columbia Restaurant - Celebration : 649 Front St, Celebration, FL 34747

Connors Steak & Seafood : 10076 Gulf Center Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33913

The Claw Bar : 221 9th St S Suite B, Naples, FL 34102

Del Mar : 494 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102

Alberto's on Fifth : 868 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102

Raglan Road Irish Pub : 1640 Buena Vista Dr, Orlando, FL 32830 (Disney Springs)

Campiello : 1177 3rd St S, Naples, FL 34102

Kyle G's Prime Seafood : 10900 S Ocean Dr, Jensen Beach, FL 34957

DOYA : 347 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127

Louie Bossi Ristorante : 1032 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Takato Restaurant : 551 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Latitudes Key West, FL on Sunset Key: 245 Front St, Key West, FL 33040

To see what restaurants across the country made the list, click here.