These 17 Florida restaurants are among the best for outdoor dining in the country: report
ORLANDO, Fla. - As the temperatures rise, so does the popularity of outdoor dining, as customers eagerly seek the blissful combination of delectable dishes and the natural backdrop of warm summer breezes.
The demand for outdoor dining increased by 19% in the first half of June 2023 compared to the same period last year, according to a report by OpenTable.
Based on verified dining reviews, OpenTable released its top 100 restaurants in the United States for the most popular eateries for dining outdoors and 17 Florida restaurants made the list:
- The Grand Marlin of Pensacola Beach: 400 Pensacola Beach Blvd, Pensacola Beach, FL 32561
- Ulele: 1810 N Highland Ave, Tampa, FL 33602
- Ocean Prime: 2205 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607
- The Rosemary & Thyme: 511 N Orange Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236
- Dry Dock Waterfront Grill: 412 Gulf of Mexico Dr, Longboat Key, FL 34228
- Columbia Restaurant - Celebration: 649 Front St, Celebration, FL 34747
- Connors Steak & Seafood: 10076 Gulf Center Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33913
- The Claw Bar: 221 9th St S Suite B, Naples, FL 34102
- Del Mar: 494 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102
- Alberto's on Fifth: 868 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102
- Raglan Road Irish Pub: 1640 Buena Vista Dr, Orlando, FL 32830 (Disney Springs)
- Campiello: 1177 3rd St S, Naples, FL 34102
- Kyle G's Prime Seafood: 10900 S Ocean Dr, Jensen Beach, FL 34957
- DOYA: 347 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
- Louie Bossi Ristorante: 1032 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
- Takato Restaurant: 551 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Latitudes Key West, FL on Sunset Key: 245 Front St, Key West, FL 33040
To see what restaurants across the country made the list, click here.