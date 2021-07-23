16-year-old shot, killed at Ocala apartment complex, police say

article

The Ocala Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was shot on Thursday night. Police say he died hours later.

Officers responded to the Sutton Place apartments around 9:30 p.m. They say one 16-year-old boy was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he passed away.

Detectives are investigating and the police are working with the victim's family.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 352-369-7000 or you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867). If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

