article

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 15-year-old girl was hit and killed while roller skating in Ormond Beach.

Troopers say the teen was skating in a marked crosswalk on Ocean Shore Boulevard at around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday when a driver failed to stop and hit her head-on.

In the crash report, troopers said the driver was a 61-year-old man from Ormond Beach.

The crash remains under investigation.