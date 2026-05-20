12-year-old boy reported missing from Orlando, deputies say

A 12-year-old boy has been reported missing from Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

According to deputies, the boy, identified as Shawn Glenn, was last seen Monday around 10:30 p.m. near Tropical Drive and South Orange Blossom Trail.

Shawn Glenn, 12, was reported missing from Orlando. (Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

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Shawn is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 75 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and red slides, according to investigators.

Deputies said there is concern for the boy's safety because of his age.

Anyone with information about the boy is urged to call 911.