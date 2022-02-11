‘10 Truths About Love’: Watch the ‘timeless’ rom-com on Tubi for Valentine’s Day

article

Love is in the air — well, on Tubi it is!

FOX’s free streaming platform kicks off its Valentine’s Day slate with "10 Truths About Love," a new original rom-com starring Camilla Belle and David LaFontaine.

Written by frequent romance scribe Shannon Latimer ("A Whirlwind Wedding," "Ghosts of Christmas Past"), the feel-good movie features a thriving romance columnist Carina (Belle) who thinks she’s got her love life all figured out — until her longtime boyfriend unexpectedly breaks up with her.

Meanwhile, Carina’s editor hires a new writer, Liam (Lafontaine), to work with her and give the column a male perspective. Subsequently, the two clash over their approach, but to prove himself, Liam offers to help Carina get her ex-boyfriend back. But, in the process of proving each other wrong, they may begin to realize they were right for each other all along.

Camilla Belle attends the premiere of HBO Documentary Film "Very Ralph" at The Paley Center for Media on November 11, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

"I think it really is a throwback to the rom-coms we all used to have in the early 2000s and 90s," Belle told FOX Television Stations Group. "It’s the feel-good romantic comedy that you can watch at any time on repeat — that timeless romantic comedy, and it’s full of surprises and twists and turns. You know it’s going to be a happy ending, but it’s the journey that is a little different."

While working on the film, Belle and LaFontaine learned about love and the importance of staying in the present in relationships and in life.

Camilla Belle and David Lafontaine in "10 Truths About Love" (Credit: Tubi)

"I think that one thing my character learns along the way, and that I’m constantly trying to remember, is to be open to the possibility and not try to plan things out," Belle shared.

LaFontaine added, "You have to be not so stuck in your ways and assume everything is supposed to go down very specific path. You kind of have to follow your gut and your heart and see where it goes, as opposed to planning every step of the way."

Camilla Belle in "10 Truths About Love" (Credit: Tubi)

"10 Truths About Love" premieres Feb. 11 and is the first Tubi Original Valentine’s Day rom-com.

"Hopefully people can just take some lightness from it and escape for a couple hours and watch something that’s not geared toward the dark or the drama," said LaFontaine, adding it’s something you "can sit down and watch with families."

The movie debuts on Tubi alongside Tubi’s other big February premiere, "Howard High," an exuberant teen dance movie part of Tubi's Black History Month programming.

"I think we really accomplished something really great here," said Marques Houston, known for "Sister, Sister" and the R&B group Immature. "From the music to the dancers to the actors, It’s just incredible to see it all come together, and I’m so excited about it."

Other Valentine’s Day favorites will also be available on Tubi all month long, including "Crazy, Stupid, Love," "He’s Just Not That Into You," "500 Days of Summer," "A Walk To Remember," "William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet," and much, much more.

More romance streaming (for free!) on Tubi

Sing Street (2016): John Carney (the force behind the marvelous romance "Once") turns in another gem of a musical in this 2016 coming-of-age story, which boasts a terrific cast and a score that will stick with you — particularly "Drive it Like You Stole it," which is what you might call an immortal bop. Rated PG-13. 106 minutes. Dir: John Carney. Featuring: Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Lucy Boynton, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Jack Reynor.

The Family Stone (2005): What happens when an uptight Manhattan executive meets her boyfriend’s tightknit bohemian family? Fireworks, of course. And plenty of comedy too. Over the past 16 years, "The Family Stone" has grown into something of a modern Christmas classic — and with good reason. It’s a movie that understands that getting through the tough times only helps you appreciate the good times more. Rated PG-13. 103 minutes. Dir: Thomas Bezucha. Featuring: Diane Keaton, Sarah Jessica Parker, Dermot Mulroney, Claire Danes, Luke Wilson, Rachel McAdams, Craig T. Nelson, Elizabeth Reaser.

Romeo & Juliet (2013): Filmed live on Broadway in 2013, this production stars Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad as the eponymous star-crossed lovers. And while the production uses the original Shakespearean text, its modern day costuming and staging (Romeo drives in on a motorcycle!) helps make it more accessible for romance lovers everywhere. Rated TV-PG. 135 minutes. Dir: Don Roy King. Featuring: Orlando Bloom, Condola Rashad, Donté Bonner.

Paris Blues (1961): Sidney Poitier and Paul Newman star as two expatriate musicians who make their living in the City of Lights, but consider giving it all up when they meet two American women (Diahann Carroll and Joanne Woodward) who are visiting Paris on vacation. TV-PG. 98 minutes. Dir: Martin Ritt. Featuring: Sidney Poitier, Paul Newman, Diahann Carroll, Joanne Woodward, Louis Armstrong.

Allison Shoemaker contributed to this story.