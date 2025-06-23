1-year-old hospitalized after drowning incident in Orlando neighborhood

A 1-year-old child was hospitalized Monday after a reported drowning in Orlando, according to police.

What we know:

The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the 1900 block of Lakemont Avenue following a call about a possible drowning. The Orlando Fire Department also responded and transported the child to a local hospital.

What we don't know:

As of Monday afternoon, officials had not released any additional details about the child’s condition or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

