1-year-old hospitalized after drowning incident in Orlando neighborhood
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 1-year-old child was hospitalized Monday after a reported drowning in Orlando, according to police.
What we know:
The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the 1900 block of Lakemont Avenue following a call about a possible drowning. The Orlando Fire Department also responded and transported the child to a local hospital.
What we don't know:
As of Monday afternoon, officials had not released any additional details about the child’s condition or the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the Orlando Police Department.