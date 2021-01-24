1 juvenile taken to hospital as trauma alert following crash involving two airboats
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County fire rescue officials said Sunday that seven people, including a juvenile, were involved in a crash involving two airboats.
The crash happened in the St. John's River, south of Cocoa, on Sunday afternoon.
Officials said seven people were involved, including a juvenile who was taken to an Orlando hospital as a trauma alert.
(Brevard County Fire Rescue)
Officials said the other people refused treatment and were not seriously injured.
It's not clear what caused the crash.
