1 juvenile taken to hospital as trauma alert following crash involving two airboats

Brevard County fire rescue officials said Sunday that seven people, including a juvenile, were involved in a crash involving two airboats.

The crash happened in the St. John's River, south of Cocoa, on Sunday afternoon.

Officials said seven people were involved, including a juvenile who was taken to an Orlando hospital as a trauma alert.

(Brevard County Fire Rescue)

Officials said the other people refused treatment and were not seriously injured.

It's not clear what caused the crash.