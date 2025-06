article

The Brief The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. along North Lane in Orlando. Suspect information has not yet been released. It is unclear what led to the shooting.



One person is recovering in the hospital following an Orlando shooting on Saturday evening, according to police.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of North Lane and Pine Hills Road.

Officials said one person was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

Suspect information has not yet been released.