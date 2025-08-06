3 injured after shooting in Orange County, officials say

The Brief A shooting took place early Wednesday morning in Orange County. Three people were injured and taken to the hospital. The investigation remains active and ongoing.



Three people were injured during a shooting early Wednesday morning in Orange County, officials say.

What we know:

Crews with Orange County Fire Rescue (OCFR) and deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) responded to a shooting call around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Silkwood Circle.

When officials arrived at the scene, they said they found a woman in her 20s and a 19-year-old man who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Based on the investigation, deputies say the shooting occurred in the 6000 block of Park Hamilton Boulevard in Pine Hills.

The Apopka Fire Department then notified deputies of a third person who had been shot in the incident. The man in his 20s was located near Orange Blossom Trail and Clarcona-Ocoee Road. The man was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet shared details on what events could have led up to the incident. It is unclear if there have been any suspects identified or taken into custody.

What's next:

FOX 35 News has reached out to officials for more information.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.