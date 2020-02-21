1 injured after shooting in Orange County

article

One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot at a house in Orange County.

Deputies responded to the home located east of Orlovista early Friday morning. Several houses were roped off with yellow crime scene tape.

Orange County Fire Rescue told FOX's Amanda McKenzie that one victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. That victim is said to have non-life threatening injuries.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or how many people were involved.

Deputies have also not released a description of a suspect. They are working to gather evidence and get accounts from any neighbors in the area.

This is currently an active investigation.

