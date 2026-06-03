1 dead in Flagler County RV fire, police say

The Brief A deadly late-night RV fire on Lake Drive in Bunnell left one person dead after neighbors reported a vehicle engulfed in flames just before midnight on June 2. Once the blaze was successfully extinguished by first responders, a body was discovered inside the vehicle, though the victim's identity remains unknown due to the condition of the remains. The cause of the fire is currently under active investigation, with the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office and the medical examiner assisting local police.



One person is dead after a recreational vehicle caught fire Tuesday night.

Officers with the Bunnell Police Department responded to a neighbor reporting a vehicle fire on Lake Drive, just before midnight on June 2.

A fatal late-night RV fire on Lake Drive in Bunnell has left one person dead after neighbors reported a vehicle engulfed in flames just before midnight on June 2. (Source: Bunnell Police Department)

What we know:

First responders arrived at the scene of an RV on Lake Drive in Bunnell, finding the vehicle engulfed in flames, police said.

After the flames were extinguished, one person was found dead inside the vehicle.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A fatal late-night RV fire on Lake Drive in Bunnell has left one person dead after neighbors reported a vehicle engulfed in flames just before midnight on June 2. (Source: Bunnell Police Department)

What we don't know:

The deceased person has not been identified at this time due to the condition of the remains, police said.

The cause of the fire is not known.

What's next:

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office and medical examiner’s office are assisting with the investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bunnell Police Department at 386-600-7954.