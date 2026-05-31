1 dead after shootout in Daytona Beach park, police say

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The Brief One man is dead after an encounter with a man and a woman at a Daytona Beach park, according to police. The motive in the encounter is not yet known.



One man is dead after police said he engaged in a shootout with another man early Sunday morning at a park in Daytona Beach.

Police said the shooting happened at Derbyshire Park in the area of Derbyshire Road when a man and a woman were approached by a man they didn't know.

An argument soon ensued between the individuals, where the unknown man then revealed a gun, according to police. The man who was with the woman also brandished a gun and told the man to leave, according to police.

Police said the unknown man started to walk away before turning around and firing at the couple. The man fired back and struck the individual, where he later died at the park.

The man and woman drove themselves to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing and the motive in the encounter has not yet been made clear, according to police.