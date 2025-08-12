1 dead after Ormond Beach crash: 'Speed and alcohol' suspected, police say

The Brief One man died in a car crash on Friday, Aug. 8, in Ormond Beach. Authorities believe the crash involved speeding and alcohol. Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Officer Rick Taylor at (386) 677-0731 or rick.taylor@ormondbeach.org.



One man is dead following a car crash involving suspected speeding and alcohol that took place last week in Ormond Beach, police say.

What we know:

Ormond Beach police, fire and EMS personnel responded to a serious car crash around 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 8, at the intersection of East Granada Boulevard and Vining Court.

Officials say the crash involved two vehicles — a black 2012 Ford Mustang convertible, driven by 22-year-old Francisco Guzman-Rivera, and a white 2021 Toyota RAV4, driven by 68-year-old Paul Monroe Booker.

Police say Booker was turning left from Vining Court onto Granada Boulevard when Guzman-Rivera, driving eastbound, crashed into his vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital as trauma alerts, and Booker died at the hospital.

Authorities say that preliminary investigations indicate that "speed and alcohol may have contributed to the crash."

What's next:

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact Officer Rick Taylor at (386) 677-0731 or rick.taylor@ormondbeach.org.

‘Senseless and preventable tragedy’

What they're saying:

"On behalf of the department, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Mr. Booker’s friends and family," Ormond Beach Police Chief Jesse Godfrey said. "This was a senseless and preventable tragedy. With rideshare services and designated drivers so readily available, there is never a reason to get behind the wheel after drinking. Making that choice could save lives and prevent families from experiencing this kind of loss."