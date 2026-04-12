1 dead after deputy involved shooting in Leesburg, officials say

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The Brief Lake County deputies and the Leesburg Police Department responded to a victim that had sustained multiple stab wounds. After the suspect fled on foot, a deputy subsequently located the individual, and during the encounter, the deputy discharged their firearm, striking the suspect. Officials say the suspect was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.



Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning following a reported stabbing in Leesburg.

According to reports, at approximately 6:19 a.m., Lake County deputies and the Leesburg Police Department responded to a victim that had sustained multiple stab wounds in the area of 2415 Montclair Road.

Authorities stated that the suspect fled on foot. A deputy subsequently located the individual, and during the encounter, the deputy discharged their firearm, striking the suspect.

Officials say the suspect was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an independent investigation into the deputy-involved shooting, which is standard procedure in such cases. The deputy who discharged their weapon has been placed on administrative leave, also in accordance with standard protocol.