1 dead after crash on I-4, troopers say

article

One person died in a crash Saturday afternoon on I-4 in Orange County.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 5:40 pm near mile marker 87 and involved two vehicles.

According to FHP, westbound lanes were blocked. The victim was transported to the hospital and later died.

Orlando Police, who first responded to the scene, said tolls were suspended to allow drivers to the express lanes.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.