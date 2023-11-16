1 dead, 2 injured in Hillsborough County shooting that sent 2 schools into lock-in mode: Officials

article

Two schools have been placed on lock-in mode while deputies investigate a deadly shooting in the Palm River area of Hillsborough County.

Deputies say one person was killed and two others have been injured in a shooting in the 7800 block of Rideout Road, near 78th Street South and Palm River Road around 10:40 a.m.

The two injured victims were taken to Tampa General Hospital, but their condition is unknown at this point.

The shooting occurred near Clair Mel Elementary School and Dowdell Middle School, which have been placed on lock-in mode as a precaution. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the incident is not related to either school or any students.

The roads in the area are closed as deputies investigated. Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.