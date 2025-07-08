1 dead, 2 hurt in crash on S.R. 40 in Volusia County, troopers say

The Brief A deadly crash took place Monday night in Volusia County. One person was killed, and two people were seriously injured, in the crash. Authorities say the crash currently remains under investigation.



One person is dead, and two people are seriously injured, following a crash on Monday night in Volusia County, troopers say.

What happened?

What we know:

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) say the crash took place around 11:21 p.m. Monday on State Road 40 and U.S. Highway 17.

The crash took place between a 1999 Honda Accord that was traveling eastbound on State Road 40, west of U.S. Highway 17, and a 2023 Honda CR-V that was traveling westbound on S.R. 40, west of U.S. Highway 17.

For an unknown reason, officials say the Honda Accord veered into the westbound lane in the direct path of the Honda CR-V, and the two cars collided.

Authorities say the driver of the Honda Accord, a 28-year-old man, died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Honda CR-V, a 35-year-old man, and the passenger, a 30-year-old woman, were both seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

What's next:

Troopers say the crash currently remains under investigation.