1 in critical after crash leads to semi fire on I-95, officials say

One person was transported to an area hospital in critical condition after a motor vehicle collision led to a semi-fire on I-95 on Sunday, according to officials with St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

Fire officials said the incident happened on I-95 northbound near mile marker 307. A patient was transported to the hospital for treatment in critical condition via helicopter, officials said.

Hazmat crews were also on scene to mitigate a diesel fuel leak.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue photo.

It is not clear what led to the crash between the vehicles.

The crash closed all lanes of traffic before being reopened, according to fire officials.