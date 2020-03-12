Where are the cold fronts? Definitely NOT in Florida!

article

Spring weather is in full gear across Central Florida! Big high pressure anchored out in the Atlantic continues influencing our local conditions and the trend looks likely to hold. Expect another run through the warm 80s again today across the FOX 35 viewing area, winds will be light and conditions mainly dry, the exception being a few late afternoon sprinkles or a rouge isolated shower South of Orlando.



The area of Atlantic high pressure we've been tracking for days now, remains strong through the weekend and well beyond. This means that any cold fronts that try to enter Florida from the North, will be essentially broken up and vaporized on approach. So, temperatures will stay warm both day and night, rain chances remain slim to none.

Looking longer range into late next week, the latest forecast models are still pointing at rather warm weather and not a single cold front for Florida through next Friday. A continuation of 80s and even possible highs near 90 as winds begin to bend a bit more West during this time. Something to keep an eye on, especially if you love warm weather!