Tropical Storm Fay forms in the North Atlantic Ocean, NHC says

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Tropical Depression Six has officially strengthened into Tropical Storm Fay, becoming the sixth named storm of the Atlantic season.

What we know:

Fay currently has maximum sustained winds near 45 mph. It may see brief, minor additional strengthening over the next 24 hours before moving into an increasingly hostile environment that will lead to gradual weakening.

Located in the northern Atlantic, approximately 450 miles south-west of the Azores. It is currently tracking north-northeast at a slow pace over open water.



Fay is expected to peak shortly over open water before strong upper-level wind shear and cooler water temperatures disrupt its organization early this week.

Impacts:

None to land. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect, as the storm will remain out in open water throughout its lifespan.



No threat whatsoever to Florida or the U.S. mainland. Fay is thousands of miles away in the remote North Atlantic and will stay far to our east.