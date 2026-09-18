Florida runner completes 50 marathon-style runs in 50 states to raise $1M for Make-A-Wish

The Brief Florida runner Brady McDonald completed a 50K in all 50 states over 50 consecutive days, finishing in Hawaii. His 1,553-mile journey raised $1 million for Make-A-Wish to help children with critical illnesses. McDonald said the children he met inspired him to keep running through the challenge.



A Florida runner has completed what he says is the first challenge of its kind: running a 50K in all 50 states over 50 consecutive days, raising $1 million for Make-A-Wish.

Brady McDonald began his journey in Kissimmee on July 25 and finished 50 days later in Hawaii, covering 1,553 miles while traveling across the country.

Running for children battling critical illnesses

The backstory:

McDonald said the challenge was about more than endurance. He completed the runs to raise money for Make-A-Wish, which grants wishes for children with critical illnesses.

"Just tell myself like, listen, we're doing this for kids that are in hospital beds that don't get to choose their pain. They don't get to choose the end date to it. They didn't choose their suffering. I do get to choose it."

McDonald said that mindset kept him going through the physical and mental demands of running 31 miles every day.

Credit: Zero to 100 Wishes

Inspired by wish children

Along the way, McDonald ran with several Make-A-Wish children, including Ryder, whose wish he said helped restore the child's joy.

"We got to see firsthand and we really understood the massive amount of impact."

Credit: Zero to 100 Wishes

He also honored Isaak, a child whose wish had been granted but who died during McDonald's journey.

Credit: Zero to 100 Wishes

"Let's tell Isaak's story from the mountaintops and from Mount Rushmore and from the deserts."

A message of purpose

McDonald said he hopes his accomplishment inspires others to use their own talents to help people.

"God asked me to use my legs to help people instead of running further for myself."

Credit: Zero to 100 Wishes

He added, "If you make your purpose, whatever that is that you're going to tackle, not about you, about somebody else, then we are capable of so much more."

Read more on the Zero to 100 Wishes website.