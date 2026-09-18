Florida runner completes 50 marathon-style runs in 50 states to raise $1M for Make-A-Wish
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida runner has completed what he says is the first challenge of its kind: running a 50K in all 50 states over 50 consecutive days, raising $1 million for Make-A-Wish.
Brady McDonald began his journey in Kissimmee on July 25 and finished 50 days later in Hawaii, covering 1,553 miles while traveling across the country.
Running for children battling critical illnesses
The backstory:
McDonald said the challenge was about more than endurance. He completed the runs to raise money for Make-A-Wish, which grants wishes for children with critical illnesses.
"Just tell myself like, listen, we're doing this for kids that are in hospital beds that don't get to choose their pain. They don't get to choose the end date to it. They didn't choose their suffering. I do get to choose it."
McDonald said that mindset kept him going through the physical and mental demands of running 31 miles every day.
Credit: Zero to 100 Wishes
Inspired by wish children
Along the way, McDonald ran with several Make-A-Wish children, including Ryder, whose wish he said helped restore the child's joy.
"We got to see firsthand and we really understood the massive amount of impact."
Credit: Zero to 100 Wishes
He also honored Isaak, a child whose wish had been granted but who died during McDonald's journey.
Credit: Zero to 100 Wishes
"Let's tell Isaak's story from the mountaintops and from Mount Rushmore and from the deserts."
A message of purpose
McDonald said he hopes his accomplishment inspires others to use their own talents to help people.
"God asked me to use my legs to help people instead of running further for myself."
Credit: Zero to 100 Wishes
He added, "If you make your purpose, whatever that is that you're going to tackle, not about you, about somebody else, then we are capable of so much more."
Read more on the Zero to 100 Wishes website.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Florida runner Brady McDonald, who completed a 50K in all 50 states over 50 consecutive days.