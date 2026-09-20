Orlando weather: Rain chances stay high to conclude the weekend

Deep tropical moisture and an upper-level low continue to stream into Central Florida, keeping rain chances elevated through the weekend and early next week. Storm activity follows our classic late-summer setup, ramping up during the afternoon and evening hours.

What we know:

Heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and localized gusty winds remain the primary hazards before storms begin to fizzle after dark—though a few lingering showers could persist overnight as the upper disturbance tracks westward.

High rain chances hold through early next week before a building ridge of high pressure ushers in drier atmospheric air by Thursday. This will significantly drop storm coverage to 20–30% starting Thursday and continuing into next weekend.

HUMIDITY STAYS HIGH NOW, EASING LATE WEEK

Morning sunshine will heat temperatures up quickly before afternoon storms fire, pushing high temperatures near 90° across the interior. Coastal and beach communities will stay a touch cooler in the middle to upper 80s thanks to an onshore sea breeze.

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The surge of tropical moisture keeps conditions feeling steamy, driving midday heat index values into the 100° to 104° range before afternoon rain provides localized cooling.

As drier air filters in Thursday and Friday, humidity levels will ease slightly, bringing more comfortable afternoons even as high temperatures hold in the upper 80s. Overnight lows look to creep back down into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tracking the Tropics:

The Atlantic basin remains relatively tranquil in mid-September. The area of interest previously monitored near the Azores has officially organized into Tropical Storm Fay over the open subtropical Atlantic. It is forecast to move into an increasingly hostile environment with high wind shear early this week, leading to gradual weakening.

Close to home, no tropical cyclone development is expected across the Caribbean Sea, the Gulf, or near the U.S. coastline over the next 7 days. This system poses zero threat to Florida, but the Storm Team will continue to monitor the entire basin closely.