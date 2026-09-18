Rescued horse recovering after alleged neglect in Flagler County

The Brief A severely neglected horse rescued in Flagler County has gained 150 pounds while recovering at a Bunnell sanctuary. Deputies arrested the man accused of caring for the horse, and rescuers credit a tipster with saving its life. The nonprofit is seeking donations to continue Laredo's recovery and care for dozens of other rescued horses.



A horse found severely malnourished in Flagler County is recovering at a local rescue after authorities arrested the man accused of neglecting him.

The 27-year-old horse, Laredo, has spent the past two months at SKC Hands Up in Bunnell, where caregivers say he has gained about 150 pounds since arriving.

Rescue credits tipster with saving horse's life

The backstory:

Founder Carolyn Mathis said Laredo was in critical condition when he was rescued.

"I could put my whole hand into his ribs when he first came," Mathis said. "My whole hand would literally go in."

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Laredo was assigned a body condition score of 1 out of 9, indicating severe emaciation. His score has since improved to a 3.

Deputies arrested the man accused of caring for Laredo while the horse's owner was in jail. Jim Tyrone Lee, 41, was charged of aggravated animal cruelty and released on a $5,000 bond.

Jim Tyrone Lee, 41

Authorities said they learned about the horse's condition after receiving a report from a concerned citizen.

Mathis urged anyone who suspects animal neglect to contact authorities.

"Do not be hesitant to call," she said. "If you see an animal, especially a horse, being neglected, call your local animal control, call your local sheriff or call SKC Hands Up direct."

Long road to recovery

Mathis said Laredo required around-the-clock care during his first days at the rescue and continues to receive specialized feed and supplements.

"The last couple months have been great. This horse has taught me a lot," Mathis said.

Carolyn Mathis (L), the founder of SKC Hands Up horse rescue in Bunnell, tends to rescued horse "Laredo."

The nonprofit rescue, which sits on 40 acres in rural Flagler County, cares for more than 80 horses and several goats. Mathis said operating the facility costs about $20,000 a month.

What's next:

Laredo is expected to remain at the sanctuary permanently.

The rescue is accepting donations to help cover Laredo's care and plans to hold a fundraising event in November.