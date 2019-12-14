Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of Central Florida

It will be bad before it gets better on Saturday in Central Florida.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 11 a.m. for parts of Central Florida. The watch has been dropped for Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Lake, Marion, Alachua, and Flagler counties.

"This simply means the threat of severe weather has ended in these areas with big improvements in conditions happening right now!" said FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King. "The watch remains in effect for the remaining shaded counties until further notice, except for Lake County, where the watch was just canceled."

The Flagler County Sheriff has confirmed that a tornado touched down with damage at "Old Haw Creek/304, Old Dixie/US1, southeast Seminole Woods, Bullow Woods Circle and Gamble Roger's," according to his tweet. "Be careful of power lines and debris!"

"Most weather damage reports are coming out of Flagler County where a tornado was observed," King said. "Numerous trees down and damage to several structures. Reports of a home with a tree through it."

The weather is expected to improve dramatically as we head into the afternoon, with lots of sunshine.

