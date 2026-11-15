Orlando weather: Sunshine to conclude weekend, storm chances by midweek

High pressure is sitting right overhead to wrap up the weekend, keeping the crisp, low-humidity air locked in for one more gorgeous day.

As that high starts shifting eastward into the Atlantic, our breeze will gradually turn back onshore, kicking off a slow warm-up ahead of an unsettled midweek setup that brings rain and storm chances back into the picture.



MORE SUNSHINE TODAY, ONGOING RIVER FLOODING

Rain chances will stay near zero today under abundant sunshine and comfortable humidity, making it an ideal afternoon to get outside. We’ll hold onto mostly dry conditions through Monday as well, with only a stray, fast-moving coastal sprinkle possible as the onshore breeze picks up.

Even with the dry stretch, we continue to closely monitor our local waterways. River Flood Warnings remain in effect along the St. Johns River as water from our earlier historic rainfall continues to drain slowly northward toward cresting levels. Please continue to use caution near flooded roadways and riverbanks.



COMFORTABLE HIGHS TODAY BEFORE GRADUAL WARM-UP BEGINS

After another chilly start this morning, afternoon highs will rebound nicely into the upper 60s and lower 70s across most of the region.

Overnight lows tonight won't be quite as cold as the last couple of nights, dipping into the mid to upper 50s across the Orlando metro and interior communities, with our northwest counties (Marion, Lake, and Sumter) settling into the upper 40s to near 50°.

Immediate coastal spots will hold milder in the upper 50s to low 60s. By Monday afternoon, the returning easterly breeze will push daytime highs back into the mid-to-upper 70s.

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UNSETTLED PATTERN RETURNS MIDWEEK AS RAIN AND STORM CHANCES CLIMB

Enjoy the crisp, dry feels while they last because our weather pattern flips back to a more active setup heading into the middle of the week. As high pressure slides offshore, an easterly breeze will steadily pump Atlantic moisture back across the peninsula.

At the same time, we're tracking an area of low pressure trying to organize in the Gulf and lift toward Florida.

That combination will send rain chances climbing into the 40–50% range by Tuesday and Wednesday, with rounds of scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms in the forecast.

There is still some spread on the exact track and timing of that Gulf energy, and we’re keeping an eye on a low potential for stronger storms, so stay with the Storm Team as we fine-tune the details.

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