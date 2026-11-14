Melbourne seniors face eviction deadline after flood damage forces 90 tenants out

The Brief Windover Palms in Melbourne is terminating 90 leases after flood damage, giving residents just 48 hours to leave. Many seniors and disabled tenants are struggling to find housing, with some facing financial and medical challenges. The Red Cross and city are monitoring the situation, but no shelter has been confirmed.



Residents of a Melbourne apartment complex faced a Friday deadline to leave their homes after receiving just 48 hours' notice because of flood damage, leaving many older and disabled tenants scrambling to find somewhere to go.

The sudden displacement has created financial and emotional strain for residents, some of whom rely on Social Security and have limited resources to secure alternative housing. Community members also stepped in to help.

What they're saying:

Claire Thompson, who does not live at the complex, said she came to assist after seeing a resident in distress on television. She called 911 after finding a disabled senior experiencing chest pains and difficulty breathing.

Resident Brenda Pelto said she had spent the money she had on boxes and packing supplies, leaving her without enough funds to secure another place until her next Social Security payment. Other residents expressed uncertainty about where they would stay once the deadline passed.

The Windover Palms apartment complex is terminating 90 leases because of flood damage to the units. In a statement to FOX 35, management said the move was necessary to protect residents' health and safety, citing concerns about contaminated floodwater and potential exposure. The complex said the action was not simply to allow repairs to be completed.

The City of Melbourne and the American Red Cross were monitoring the situation Friday, but it remained unclear whether an emergency shelter would open. Management said residents could wait up to 15 days to receive refunds, leaving some without money for temporary housing in the meantime.