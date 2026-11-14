Morada Orlando: $400 million luxury apartment project planned for International Drive

The Brief A $400 million luxury apartment project, Morada Orlando, is planned for International Drive, featuring 240 residences in an 18-story building. Units will start at $1 million, with 15 buyers already placing $50,000 deposits. Plans include a restaurant led by an award-winning Brazilian chef. Developers hope to break ground in 2028 and open in 2030.



A $400 million luxury residential development is planned for International Drive, bringing 240 high-end residences and boutique hotel-style services to the popular tourism corridor.

The 18-story project, called Morada Orlando, is being developed by Marcelo Teixeira and Juliana Boselli Neves of MakeSpace Development.

What they're saying:

Neves said developers saw an opportunity for luxury residences with hotel-style amenities. "We really saw a gap," she said.

Developers began accepting interest from prospective buyers this week and said they have already received 15 deposits. Each deposit costs $50,000. Prices for the two-, three- and four-bedroom residences, as well as penthouses, will start at $1 million.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A $400 million luxury apartment project, Morada Orlando, is planned for International Drive, featuring 240 residences in an 18-story building.

Plans also call for a restaurant curated by an award-winning Brazilian chef. Real estate adviser Marissa Crawford of Core4 Luxury International Group said the development could help elevate the International Drive corridor and potentially attract additional luxury projects.

What's next:

Developers have submitted permits to Orange County and said they are pursuing financing through banks and private investment. They hope to break ground in 2028, with completion and opening targeted for 2030.