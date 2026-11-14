Orlando weather: Cool weekend ahead as St. Johns River flooding persists

The brisk northwest breeze behind yesterday's cold front has locked in crystal-clear skies and wiped out the humidity, giving us our biggest taste of fall yet.

Grab the sunglasses and enjoy a gorgeous, crisp weekend across the peninsula before a warmer, more unsettled pattern develops early next week.

River flood warnings remain in effect along the St. Johns RIver.



WALL-TO-WALL SUNSHINE THIS WEEKEND, ONGOING RIVER FLOODING

Rain chances are sitting at zero straight through Sunday as high pressure builds overhead and keeps the atmosphere bone-dry. While the sunshine is fantastic news for outdoor plans, we are still keeping a close watch on our local waterways.

River Flood Warnings remain in effect along the St. Johns River as excess water from our earlier heavy rain continues to drain slowly northward through the basin.

Even under sunny conditions, river levels will stay elevated through the weekend, so continue to use caution near riverbanks and flooded roadways.



COLDEST AIR OF THE SEASON: 60s TODAY, 40s AGAIN TONIGHT

If you’ve been waiting for true sweater weather, today is your day. A steady north-northwest breeze at 10 to 15 mph will keep afternoon highs struggling to reach the low-to-mid 60s across most of Central Florida under plenty of sunshine.

The real story remains the overnight chill. Lows tonight will tumble right back into the mid-to-upper 40s across much of the Orlando metro and inland communities, with our northwest counties (Marion, Lake, and Sumter) flirting with the low-to-mid 40s.

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Immediate coastal spots will hold slightly milder in the low-to-mid 50s. Temperatures will begin a gradual warm-up on Sunday afternoon into the upper 60s and lower 70s before rebounding back into the mid-70s early next week.



UNSETTLED PATTERN RETURNS EARLY NEXT WEEK AS RAIN CHANCES CLIMB

Enjoy the crisp, dry feels while they last because our weather pattern flips back to a more active setup early next week. As high pressure shifts eastward, the wind turns back onshore out of the northeast starting Sunday, steadily pumping Atlantic moisture back across Central Florida.

At the same time, we’re watching an area of low pressure trying to organize in the Gulf and lift toward the peninsula.

That combination will send rain chances climbing into the 30% range by Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing rounds of scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms back into the forecast.

We still have some spread on the exact track and timing of that Gulf energy, and we’re keeping an eye on a low potential for stronger storms, so stay with the Storm Team as we fine-tune the details through the weekend!