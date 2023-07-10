Orlando weather: Sunny morning makes way for stormy afternoon

Today's high: 94 degrees | Tonight's low: 77 degrees

Main weather concerns:

While this Monday starts on a sunny note, it won't be lasting all that long. A front stalled out over the deep South will be the culprit behind rain chances today and coverage could increase by late morning. Chances will continue rising into the afternoon hours with a peak at 60-70%.

Highs hit in the upper 80s along the beaches, low-mid 90s away from the coast.

A few storms this afternoon could get on the stronger side with heavy rain, lightning and strong winds the main issues.

BEACHES:

Lots of early sun along the beaches on this Monday. Clouds will increase by late morning and rain chances will be on the rise. Rain chances fill in through the afternoon beachside and will peak in the 60% range. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main issues with the coastal storms. Rip current risk stand at a low-moderate ranking, surf is continued small in a mix of East & Southeast swell.

THEME PARKS:

A steamy Monday at the parks with a high near 94 this afternoon. Showers and storm chances rise slowly through the late morning, increasing in frequency as we head into the afternoon hours. Coverage here will peak in the 60-70% range. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be of issue.

OUTLOOK:

Saharan dust is expected to move into Florida early this week. This may lower storm chances some, especially south of I-4. With lower rain chances, temperatures will have a better chance to climb with triple digit heat index values expected. Scattered storms are still expected all week with a few stronger storms possible. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Most of the tropics remain quiet this weekend. The NHC is monitoring the potential for a low pressure system to develop east of Bermuda. It is given a 30% of development over the next 7 days, but will not be a threat to the US. Keep checking in with us for more on the tropics!