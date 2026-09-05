Orlando Weather: Storm chances stay high through holiday weekend

We are kicking off the holiday weekend with scattered afternoon storms staying near 60%. The storminess continues to be driven by the sea breeze collision, and that looks to happen across the interior today, thanks to lighter wind as a whole.

What we know:

Some changes develop on Sunday as we tap into some drier air. This should attempt to stifle our storm chances, bringing them back down to around 20%. A few showers and storms are possible, but it'll be the drier day of our Labor Day Weekend.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

However, deep atmospheric moisture surges into Central Florida starting Monday ahead of a cold front, driving rain chances up to 70% early next week. Expect more widespread afternoon and evening storms each day, tapering off after sunset.

Chances stay higher into midweek before dipping back closer to "normal" next Friday, around 40%.



TEMPERATURES HOVERING NEAR AVERAGE

High temperatures will stick close to seasonable levels over the next 7 days, matching our typical early September norms. Highs hit 91-93° over the holiday weekend, then dipping closer to 90 Monday and Tuesday with the higher rain coverage.

With high humidity lingering across the area, heat index values will routinely reach the triple digits during the midday hours before afternoon storms arrive.



QUIET STRETCH IN THE TROPICS

The Atlantic basin remains notably quiet as strong wind shear and dry atmospheric conditions continue to suppress development across the basin.

The National Hurricane Center expects no tropical cyclone formation across the Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, or Gulf over the next 7 days.