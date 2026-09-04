The Brief A restaurant's sudden closure in Ormond Beach left a couple scrambling weeks before their wedding. Melissa LeDoux and her fiancé put down a $500 deposit to secure the Rose Villa Southern Table & Bar as their wedding venue. The couple successfully booked a new location today, keeping their original wedding date intact.



A Florida couple had to scramble to find a new venue a month before their wedding after their initial venue closed without warning, the couple said.

Florida couple's wedding venue shuts down 25 days before wedding

The backstory:

Melissa LeDoux and her fiancé, Jared, booked Rose Villa Southern Table & Bar in Ormond Beach to host their wedding on Sept. 26. They put down a deposit, reserved two rooms, and were in the process of finalizing the dinner menu.

"We had eaten there a few times while we were dating, we had taken family there for special events and things like that, so we knew the venue. We were pretty familiar with it," LeDoux said. "The food was amazing, the service was great, the staff were so friendly, and it just felt like home sometimes. It felt like you were eating in somebody's house."

However, on Aug. 28, they learned that the restaurant suddenly closed.

"What do you mean it's closed? And then the panic set in."

What they're saying:

"What do you mean it's closed? And then the panic set in," LeDoux recalled. She said she reached out to arrange measurements and finalize their wedding plans, and noticed communication was stalled for a week.

Statement from building owner

In a statement to FOX 35, Bill Jones, the owner of the building that housed The Rose Villa, said the restaurant's proprietor, Red Fusion, LLC, made an "undisclosed and sudden decision" to close the business.

"I am extremely saddened at this unexpected turn of events. "The Rose" has been an important part of my dream to give rebirth to the grand historic buildings of downtown Ormond Beach," Jones said.

"Most importantly, his decision has adversely affected the livelihood of its many loyal employees. I am truly sorry that this has happened to hope they find some recourse from the Red Fusion, LLC."

Jones clarified that while he owns the building, he has no role in the operation of the restaurant.

The other side:

FOX 35 reached out to Red Fusion, LLC, for comment on Friday. We did not hear back.

Community steps in to help

Local perspective:

LeDoux shared her situation on social media, and said several members of the community responded and offered ideas to help.

"So many people have just reached out, and it has been overwhelmingly positive," LeDoux said. "So that's one good thing that has come from all of this."

She and her fiancée have found another venue to host their wedding.