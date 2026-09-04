Developer wants to bring 8,000-seat soccer stadium, venue to Florida Space Coast

The Brief A developer purchased 53 acres along NASA Boulevard near Melbourne Orlando International Airport to build a mixed-use complex anchored by a soccer stadium. The 8,000-seat stadium will serve as the home base for the Space Coast Soccer Club and feature retail, dining and event space. City officials have already received permit applications for the development, with plans to open the facility in time for the 2028 soccer season.



Developers want to build a large shopping and entertainment complex, including an 8,000-seat soccer stadium, along the Space Coast, near Melbourne Orlando International Airport.

This week, developers purchased 53 acres of land for the project.

Developer plans 8,000-seat soccer stadium in Melbourne

What we know:

According to plans and renderings, the stadium and shopping complex is designed to be built along NASA Boulevard. This week, the developer bought 53 acres of land from the airport for the project.

The centerpiece of the project is an 8,000-seat stadium intended for the Space Coast Soccer Club, a professional UFL team, as well as concerts. Outside the stadium, plans call for nearly 55,000-square-feet dedicated to shops, bars and restaurants, and areas for community events.

Project timeline

Timeline:

Permits for the project have been filed with the city, which is going through the design and approval process. According to those documents, the goal is to open the stadium sometime in 2028.

Construction has not started, and it's unclear when it will begin.

What they're saying:

Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey said he wants the stadium to serve the entire community, in addition to soccer fans.

"It’s really an event stadium that I've been wanting for many years where we can do concerts. It’s going to be an amazing place," he said.

Officials at the Melbourne airport were also excited about the developers' vision.

"We are excited about the new owners’ vision for the property and the potential for a professional soccer stadium and mixed-use development to bring new activity to the area," an airport spokesperson said in a statement to FOX 35. "We also hope a destination like this will attract visitors from outside the region and ultimately generate additional passenger traffic for MLB."