Orlando weather: Scattered storms this weekend, widespread rain next week

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A very muggy weekend is underway across Central Florida, helping to keep skies partly to mostly cloudy.

A 40% chance of afternoon and evening scattered showers is on the way today and tomorrow, with the main timeline being from 2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

The best chances of rain look to set up to the west and Southwest of Orlando. It won't be a washout, but it's still a good idea to keep an umbrella or rain jacket within reach. Temperatures today will climb into the upper 80s inland and mid 80s at the coast.

Tomorrow will be slightly hotter, as highs inland reach the low 90s and will approach the upper 80s along the coast.



STALLED FRONT BRINGS MORE RAIN NEXT WEEK

A more active pattern takes shape for early parts of next week, which means higher-than-normal chances of showers and storms.

An approaching cold front will stall out over Central Florida, helping to drive up shower and storm chances across the region.

Plan for at least a 70% chance for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. With rounds of heavy rain expected, minor flooding is possible for low-lying or poor drainage areas.

A widespread 2–4 inches of rain is possible over the next 7 days, with isolated totals of 5 inches or more.



TRACKING THE TROPICS

There is no tropical activity expected over the next seven days.