Orlando weather: Ringing in the New Year with chilly temperatures

TODAY'S HIGH: 65 degrees

TONIGHT'S LOW: 45 degrees



NEW YEAR'S EVE:

The final day of 2023 will be fair and sunny after a chilly start to the day. Highs wills still be on the cooler side despite more sunshine than we saw Saturday. Most will see highs in the mid 60s by mid-afternoon with a light wind. As the sun sets, temperatures will fall again this evening heading towards the ball drop. Lows are expected to dip back into the low to mid 40s across Central Florida. With clear skies and light winds, overnight fog could develop for those staying out well past midnight to ring in the New Year. After a cool and foggy start to New Year's Day, highs will warm back into the mid to upper 60s with plenty of sunshine again.



BEACH FORECAST:

Another cool day along our coast with highs mostly in the low 60s. A moderate rip current risk continues with surf up to 2 feet.



THEME PARK FORECAST:

A fair day at the parks with comfortable weather this afternoon under sunny skies. Highs will warm to near 66 degrees with a light wind. Don't forget your jacket as temps fall again this evening.



OUTLOOK:

Quiet early in the first week of 2024. A dry front Monday night will bring our highs back into the low 60s Tuesday but no rain expected. Our first impactful system will likely arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday bringing showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. This system could be followed by another one next weekend with more rain on tap heading into Sunday. Thunderstorms are also possible with that system and a few could be on the stronger side. Models indicate this active pattern could continue to begin the first half of January.